200 jobs on offer at new shopping development

  • Updated
  • By

Staffordshire supermarket site to be redeveloped as mixed-use hub with gym, shops and restaurants

Top 10 BEST shopping districts
New shops, restaurants and a discount supermarket are planned for a major redevelopment in Staffordshire which will create more than 200 jobs.

Central England Co-operative announced earlier in 2017 that its existing supermarket in Wilnecote, Tamworth, would be shutting after suffering from a decline in sales.

The group has now begun talks with Hawkstone Vale Developments to examine the possibility of regenerating the site.

The new development, which is expected to be called 'Skey Park', will include a discount supermarket, range of stores, gym, crèche and three restaurants among others.

There will also be new planting and landscaping and it is due to create 234 jobs.

Central England Co-operative said: "The existing store has seen a decline in sales and, like other retailers, we are constantly adapting to retail challenges at a local level.

"This decision was not taken lightly and it is necessary to protect the long-term future and growth of the society as a whole.

Co-operative supermarket in Wilnecote, Tamworth
"There is now an opportunity to redevelop the whole site and bring forward a new retail and community facility.

"We are working with Hawkstone to bring forward this exciting development."

Andrew Kirton, managing director of Hawkstone, added: "This is a real opportunity to provide new jobs and regenerate the site to provide the local community with a range of high quality and accessible facilities.

"Skey Park will bring many long-term benefits to Wilnecote.

"Creating a pleasant and welcoming environment for visitors to the site, boosting the local economy and creating an estimated 234 new jobs in a range of professions, requiring a number of different skills levels."

