Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midland food entrepreneur Ranjit Singh Boparan has apologised and insisted he is “absolutely committed to improving food safety”, after an undercover investigation revealed hygiene breaches at a West Bromwich plant.

The Bilston-born businessman was summoned to the House of Commons as part of an inquiry into food safety breaches at his business 2 Sisters Food Group, the UK’s largest supplier of supermarket chicken, which is based in Birmingham.

It follows an investigation that allegedly revealed a string of health and safety breaches, including chicken being picked up off the floor and returned to the production line.

Mr Boparan, chief executive and owner of the business, revealed he had arranged for a “mystery worker” go into factories and spot any staff member that broke the rules.

(Image: PA)

And he said: “We absolutely apologise for the doubt this has caused to our customers, consumers and employees.”

But he hit back when MPs on the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee suggested his products were unsafe, saying: “I invite all of you to my factories. Come announced or unannounced

“I can’t accept that you say we have low standards, because we have high standards.”

An undercover reporter working at a West Bromwich site claimed to have seen workers tampering with slaughter dates and mixing meat of different ages.

(Image: PA)

Source codes on crates of meat were also changed, the investigation by ITV News and The Guardian claimed.

The practices can artificially extend the shelf life of meat, and make it untraceable in the event of an outbreak of food poisoning.

2 Sisters Food Group responded by launching its own internal investigation and inviting the Food Standards Authority to independently review its standards.

The FSA said at the time that it had found no evidence of breaches during an inspection of the plant but that it was still reviewing evidence.

The allegations led to Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Aldi and Lidl suspending buying chicken from the company.

He said he was “disappointed and upset” when he saw undercover footage of meat being returned to the production line after it had been on the floor.

Mr Boparan said: “We train our staff when they join us. There is a four hour induction programme. They are retrained every 3 years. There are signs up across the whole factory, do not pick up product off the floor.”

But he said training would be stepped up - to eight hours, repeated every year.

And he told MPs “We are going to put as mystery worker going into factories that can actually see these things happening.”