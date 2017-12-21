The video will start in 8 Cancel

The heart of Birmingham's business district is set to undergo a major 'shared space' pedestrianisation scheme.

New images (below) show how a revamped Cornwall Street street could look in the £1.2 million project which is being led by Colmore Business Improvement District (BID).

The public realm scheme is aiming to transform the section from Newhall Street to New Market Street, with plans to add new lighting and seating to encourage people to stop and dwell.

Under the proposals, the road will have widened pavements to create an open, outdoor environment and blend with the semi-pedestrianised Church Street which underwent a similar revamp a few years ago.

Stakeholders and businesses will be consulted early in the project to gather feedback on proposed traffic calming measures, parking and delivery access, the final design and construction process.

Also featured in the new renders is Seventy One Cornwall Street which is being refurbished to create new leisure space.

The project is being supported with a grant from Herbert House Investments, the development vehicle owned by Pimlico Capital which is currently converting Herbert House in Cornwall Street into 77 new apartments.

That scheme hit the headlines recently after neighbouring bar Zen Metro said it was fighting for survival after being impacted by the renovation of Herbert House.

The plans form part of Colmore Business Improvement District's (BID) 'Outstanding Places' objective which cares for the physical aspects of the city's central business district.

Others tenants in that section of the street include restaurants Purnell's and Opus.

Gary Cardin, chairman of Colmore BID, said: "We have chosen to focus on Cornwall Street as we want to see an uplift in that area and this is being matched by new investment in the buildings on the street.

"We are committed to investing in our open spaces and helping to create a more walkable, sustainable and high quality city centre."

The proposals were recently given a boost when the Public Realm Board, made up of representatives from Birmingham City Council, Transport for West Midlands and Colmore BID, endorsed the project at a recent meeting.