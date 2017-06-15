Birmingham Post Business Awards 2017: Ricoh Arena sponsors celebrity hosts

Coventry's Ricoh Arena which will play host to the Coventry Telegraph Business Awards 2015

Ricoh Arena is backing the Birmingham Post Business Awards by sponsoring the celebrity hosts of the gala event – comedian Mark Dolan and Olympian Gail Emms MBE.

The international business, entertainment and sport destination, which is home to Wasps RFC, is the latest prestigious business to tell how it is backing BPBA 2017, which will be held at the ICC on Wednesday, October 18.

TV comedian, Mark Dolan and Olympian, Gail Emms MBE are hosting

Birmingham’s best businesses will be celebrated at the awards with comedian, writer and TV presenter Mark Dolan – who has appeared on Channel 4’s Balls of Steel and The Mad Bad Ad Show – and Badminton Ambassador Gail Emms, who achieved international success in doubles tournaments.

Ricoh Arena Managing Director Andy Gibb said: “The Ricoh Arena welcomes a variety of different businesses from Birmingham throughout the year and the venue sees first-hand the great work that they do, and we’re passionate about celebrating their successes.

“The venue also places great importance on putting the West Midlands region on the map, and is hoping to build relationships with even more businesses moving forward.

Andy Gibb Managing Director, Ricoh Arena

The award-winning Ricoh Arena, in Coventry, hosts a combination of exhibitions, conferences, meetings, music concerts and sports events and has attracted international artist like Bruce Springsteen and Robbie Williams.

It boasts 7,500 square metres of exhibition and conference space, a 32,600-seater stadium, an integrated 121-bedroom hotel, 54 hospitality boxes, an on-site casino, two restaurants and a coffee shop.

Mr Gibb continued: “Companies of all sizes are defined by their people, and there are many unsung heroes that deserve recognition for their dedication and hard work – and the Birmingham Post Business Awards provides the perfect stage to do just that.

“Businesses also play a core role in the communities that they are in – whether that is through job creation, providing vital services or employees fundraising for worthy causes – so it’s important that this is also recognised.

“Birmingham’s central location means it is within easy reach of the majority of the country – an unenviable advantage for doing business.

“The city also has a growing population of more than one million people – which is not only a fantastic market for businesses in Birmingham, but for other towns and cities in the region too.”

Ricoh Arena held 777 events last year – a new record – and the venue’s ambitions don’t stop there.

Mr Gibb explained: “We are continuing to expand our busy meetings, conference and exhibition programme.

“The aim is to also build upon our record 777 events.

“We have also been upgrading the Ricoh Arena’s facilities in line with our technology partner Ericsson to make it one of the most digitally enabled venues in the UK, so watch this space for further announcements later in the year.”

Birmingham Post Business Awards 2016: Small Business of the Year award winners RP Technologies Ltd

A wealth of top companies across Birmingham have already entered this BPBA 2017.

And the line up of sponsors continues to grow.

More than 800 guests are expected to attend the gala event which will feature a Champagne reception, a three-course meal prepared by award-winning ICC chefs, and charity games.

It’s easy to enter this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The deadline for entries is Friday, July 21.

Birmingham Post Business Awards 2016 at the ICC

